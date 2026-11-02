What happened between the referee and the VAR room? Intriguing details from the Real Madrid v Racing match

Refereeing controversy erupted as Real Madrid cruised to a clean 3-0 win over Racing Santander in the 11th round of the Spanish league. José Luis Munuera Montero reversed his decision to award the hosts a penalty in the 71st minute, following a handball by Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni inside the area, after the Video Assistant Referee intervened.
This was not the first flashpoint at the El Sardinero stadium. The referee had already awarded Kylian Mbappé a penalty in the 11th minute, after a tussle with Racing's Mateo Prati, from which the French star fired home Real Madrid's opener. The home fans objected furiously.
Tchouaméni's incident began when Munuera Montero pointed to the spot, his assistant having alerted him to a handball inside the area. The VAR room, led by Luis Mario Milla, stepped in and asked him to review the footage. "José Luis, I advise you to review the penalty you awarded, please," came the message.
On his way to the monitor, Munuera Montero made a point of reassuring Racing coach José Alberto, telling him he would examine the play himself before asking the video room to clarify how the ball had been played.
"I want to see how the ball was played," the referee said. Milla told him Tchouaméni had played the ball deliberately before it struck his hand. That prompted Munuera Montero to request a clearer view, with improved lighting and an extended replay so he could establish the details.
During the review, he asked whether a Racing player had touched the ball. The answer was no.
Watching the footage again, the referee concluded that Tchouaméni himself had played the ball, and that it had rebounded onto his hand without any intervention from an opponent. No penalty, he decided.
With that, Munuera Montero reversed his first decision and cancelled the spot-kick. The Racing fans erupted in the stands, their protests going as far as a lighter being thrown onto the pitch.
The decision rests on a refereeing principle: a ball striking a defender's hand after he has deliberately played it himself does not automatically count as an offence if the contact was unintentional. The position of the hand, the nature of the movement and the circumstances surrounding the play all have to be weighed.