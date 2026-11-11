What former Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi makes of being compared to Themba Zwane

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The highly-rated attacker has broken his silence on the persistent comparisons between himself and the Bafana Bafana legend. As the Mamelodi Sundowns veteran enters the final stages of his illustrious international career, the search for a creative successor has become a major talking point for South African football fans.

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The succession debate for Bafana Bafana

The transition of power in the Bafana Bafana midfield has become one of the most debated topics under the then-head coach Hugo Broos' tenure. With Themba Zwane now 37 years old, the need for a creative spark to lead the next generation is evident. Patrick Maswanganyi, the former Orlando Pirates playmaker now playing in Bahrain, has long been touted as the natural heir to Zwane’s throne due to his technical ability and vision on the ball.

Speaking in a candid interview with the SAFJA, Maswanganyi addressed the pressure of stepping into such iconic shoes. The 28-year-old was quick to point out that while they may occupy similar spaces on the pitch, they bring unique attributes to the national team.

"I think Themba Zwane is a different player when you compare him to me. And I think anyone playing football can do much better than anyone who has been playing in whatever position. And I think for me, it's all about getting an opportunity to play. Because when I was at Bafana, I didn't get as much opportunity as I would have liked to get," the midfielder said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

Frustration over limited international minutes

Despite his obvious talent, Maswanganyi has found consistent game time hard to come by at the international level.

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Reflecting on his past experiences with the national team, he noted that he always sought to remain true to his individual style whenever he was granted a chance on the pitch.

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"The opportunities that I've got, I've tried my best to make sure that I am myself and I play the way I know and also to improve myself and to help the Bafana team. But also, when I was there at my time, I didn't get as many opportunities as I thought I would get. But I was playing the same position with Themba Zwane, who played very, very well each and every game for Bafana Bafana," Maswanganyi added.

Prioritizing the collective over individual glory

While his personal ambitions are clear, Maswanganyi remains a dedicated team player who understands the bigger picture of South African football success.

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The former Pirates star suggested that timing played a significant role in his lack of involvement, hinting that he may have arrived on the scene during a period when the incumbent was simply untouchable.

"And I was just happy that someone like that is playing and is helping the Bafana Bafana team. Because it's not only about yourself, but that's South African football. So even though I wanted to get more opportunities, but maybe I came in at a bad time at that time," he concluded. With the international calendar remaining busy, Maswanganyi will be hoping his new chapter abroad provides the platform needed to finally secure a regular spot.