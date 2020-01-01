'What dreams are made of' - Liverpool players relish long-awaited Premier League title celebration

The Reds ended a 30-year drought this season and, on Wednesday, they finally got their hands on their trophy

After waiting 30 years to return to the top of English football, held their long-awaited celebration on Wednesday as the Reds finally raised the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool cemented the occasion as a day to remember on the field with a 5-3 win over , with five different goalscorers kickstarting the Anfield celebrations.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldim all fired first-half goals before Roberton Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added finishes of their own in the second half.

But the day's best moments came after the final whistle, when captain Jordan Henderson, who missed the match due to injury, finally got his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Although it came at an empty Anfield with just players, coaches and families inside the stadium to celebrate, the moment was anything but subdued with massive fireworks exploding over the Kop to commemorate the occasion.

As the celebrations raged on, a number of Liverpool players, both current and former, took to social media to celebrate and send a message to fans watching at home as they await the true party when supporters are able to return to Anfield.