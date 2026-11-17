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The tension between Jude Bellingham and Marc Cucurella during the clash between Spain and England has raised questions about its possible impact on the atmosphere in the Real Madrid dressing room, given that both players are part of the Spanish giants' squad.

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Spain's meeting with England at the Metropolitano, in the final round of the Nations League group stage, brought repeated clashes and confrontations between the English midfielder and the Spanish full-back. The pair traded protests throughout a game England won 3-2.

Journalist Roberto Morales, though, doesn't expect the altercation to turn into a dispute at the club, despite the two players' very different personalities.

Morales, who works for Spanish news agency EFE, discussed the incident on Cadena COPE's "El Partidazo". He described Cucurella as one of the players who spread a positive atmosphere in the dressing room. Bellingham, by contrast, has a fiercer competitive nature and tends to approach things with maximum intensity.

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Morales said: "Cucurella is one of the players who create the best atmosphere in the dressing room. Bellingham is not that type. It is true that he is extremely competitive and easily wound up, and that he is a player who takes everything to the limit, but he is highly professional, and I do not think what happened will ever go beyond the pitch."

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He was adamant the tension wouldn't spill over into Real Madrid: "What I rule out is what many Real Madrid (haters) want, which is for this incident to cause a problem in the dressing room. I can assure you that will not happen."

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That didn't mean Morales let the English midfielder off the hook. He criticised Bellingham's reaction when Cucurella went to ground after a challenge. The Madrid star approached him defiantly and directed words at him that seemed closer to provocation, saying: "Come on, what's up? What's up?"

His verdict was blunt: "Bellingham crossed the line, and someone will have to reprimand him when he returns to Valdebebas", meaning someone needs to warn the player about his reactions.

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Morales also pointed out that coach José Mourinho will need to keep an eye on any excesses in competitive intensity, like the flashpoint between midfielder and full-back in Spain's clash with England.

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England's win handed Spain, the 2026 World Cup champions, their first defeat after a run of 43 consecutive matches without loss. Victory in the final round sent England top of Group 3 on 15 points, ahead of Spain on goal difference and head-to-head record. Both sides are through to the quarter-finals.

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