What could Hunt bring to Kaizer Chiefs?

The 56-year-old is ready to take his coaching career to the next level but is there something he could bring to Amakhosi?

Gavin Hunt is unemployed following the sale of and the completion of the 2019-20 season.

However, it may not be long until he's found a new club with believed to be the front-runners for his signature ahead of .

Following Ernst Middendorp's failure to win the league last weekend, indications are that the German mentor will be sacked with Hunt hired as the coach for the upcoming season.

But what could Hunt bring to Amakhosi if the move does happen?

Winning mentality

Hunt is one of the most experienced coaches in the PSL right now with over two decades of coaching experience under his belt.

He brings a wealth of experience from the previous clubs he worked for but most importantly, Hunt is a serial winner; someone the Soweto giants need right now.

Middendorp gave Chiefs false hope after the team sat at the summit of the log for 13 whole months before losing the title to on the final day of the season.

And Hunt would never allow that to happen after being in a similar situation with SuperSport United over a decade ago.

What the 56-year-old mentor could bring to Chiefs is nothing but winning mentality which is clearly lacking among the players - the last time they had this was during Stuart Baxter's days.

Having been there and done that with less fancied sides such as Seven Stars, Black , Moroka Swallows and even Bidvest Wits who were a mid-table side when he came in, Hunt can fancy his chances of awakening this sleeping giant, provided he's given all the resources he needs.

Chiefs are desperate for major trophies - and while Middendorp knows how to win Cups having done so with Chiefs during his first stint 15 years ago, he failed even with the better players he had at his disposal this season.

Less budget, no problem

This will be more like a match made in heaven because Chiefs have been reluctant when it comes to spending money on players while Hunt is used to working with players that are considered surplus to requirements by other teams.

Chiefs have often relied on such players without much success in the past despite being renowned for having resources to sign any player at any given time - and perhaps coaches after Baxter failed to deliver trophies because they had high expectations when they joined the club.

But Hunt, although he would expect the club to meet him half-way than setting him for failure, knows how to turn ordinary players into decent footballers and serial winners.

For instance, when he took over from Pitso Mosimane at SuperSport United, they had not won the league and had players such as Teko Modise and Katlego Mphela among others while they brought in the likes of Anthony Laffor and Elias Pelembe.

However, all those players left for greener pastures but Hunt still managed to win trophies for the Tshwane giants because he has a certain way of dealing with such situations.

Knowledge of PSL players

What makes Hunt an ideal man to any PSL side is his knowledge of South African players.

It is for this reason he was at some stage tipped by many to be given a chance for Bafana Bafana.

He has vast experience of working with SA-born players and knows their weaknesses and strengths and through that, he plays them in the right positions and gets positive results no matter who they are.

He also has the ability to turn foreign players into combining well with local players and those with huge potential, Hunt is able to turn them into stars.

With the Amakhosi development blessed with an abundance of talented players, there's no doubt what Hunt can achieve with them while working towards achieving his mandate - delivering trophies.

Plan A, B and C

SuperSport United was renowned for winning from set-pieces and crosses when Hunt won them their first league title in 2008.

However, he changed that around in the second and third seasons where SuperSport began playing enterprising football and scoring directly through the middle.

Leopards and Swallows were also playing similar football under Hunt because he's known for having plan A, B and C and plans for his opponents accordingly.

He earned respect by winning matches convincingly at Wits and making it difficult for teams to beat the Students because of how he changed his tactics when his team was winning or losing.

Hunt knows how to protect the lead and with the right player, he can simply achieve a lot at Chiefs.