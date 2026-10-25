What can the first Clásico tell us about Mourinho's Real Madrid and Barcelona?

A single match is certainly not enough to predict a season or more, but it may give some indications of what the future could hold. That applies to the Clasico scheduled for this Sunday evening between Barcelona and their guests Real Madrid, in the tenth round of La Liga.

Take an example from the past. The first Clasico Mourinho played, on 29 November 2010, revealed that the Portuguese coach would face great difficulty breaking the dominance of the Catalan side. He suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat at the Camp Nou, and events thereafter proved the point.

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Mourinho's Real managed to stand as an equal to Guardiola's fearsome Barcelona, and even to surpass them at times. Los Blancos won 5 matches, lost 6 and drew 6. Yet the final outcome was not in Madrid's favour. They lost La Liga in two of Mourinho's three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, and the Catalan side also won the European battle with their rival in the Champions League semi-final of 2010-2011.

Three titles was all Mourinho managed with Real Madrid in his first spell: the Copa del Rey 2010-2011, La Liga 2011-2012, and the Spanish Super Cup 2012.

One thing reinforces the possibility that today's match gives indications for the future. Real Madrid signed several stars during the last transfer window, which suggests the changes to next season's squad will not be extensive. Mourinho will therefore rely heavily in his second spell, or at least in its first phase, on most of the current squad. That squad will undergo its first Clasico test today after the summer renewals.

A Catalan edge, but!

Despite the recent 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and in contrast Madrid's 4-1 rout of Leipzig, Barcelona remain the most favoured candidate on paper to win the top La Liga clash. They are the most cohesive and consistent team this season, going by the performances and the results.

Madrid's awakening must also be taken into account. This is a team that has scored only 4 goals in the last three matches, while they conceded a treble from Roma and a single goal against each of Sevilla and Leipzig. That should ring alarm bells at the Camp Nou.

Questions hang over Barcelona too. They must show how they react to the fall against Paris, and whether they possess a strong enough character to rise quickly from the European setback and return to the right path, or whether they are heading towards an inconsistent season that the Catalan fans do not wish for.