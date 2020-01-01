What can South Africa expect from Bafana Bafana after almost a year without football?

Ntseki will lead his charges from the technical bench for the fourth time since taking over from Stuart Baxter but what can we look forward to?

Bafana Bafana haven't played a competitive match since November when they beat Sudan 1-0 in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

They return to action on Thursday with a date against neighbours Namibia at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

Football was halted for over four months between March and August due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there was jubilation when the league was given the go-ahead to eventually resume.

Now, the focus has shifted to international football and fans are not sure what to expect from Molefi Ntseki's side but some cannot wait to see their favourite players take to the field for Bafana Bafana.

What can we really expect from Bafana Bafana against Namibia?

Bafana may struggle to find balance

Ntseki has made changes to the squad he previously selected in order to give other players a chance to prove that they deserve to be in the Bafana setup.

And this means, there will be a different starting line-up to the one that started when Bafana beat Sudan - with Percy Tau the only survivor in the attack from that team.

This could lead to a struggle in finding balance or the right combination from midfield to attack because the central midfield pairing will also be new with Kamohelo Mokotjo and Dean Furman also not included in the squad.

However, all is not lost because Ntseki has the players he believes can do the job and those players are not new to the Bafana setup, but having said that, the team may only get into their groove in the second half because they would have seen the strengths and weaknesses of Namibia by then.

Tau to be vital for Bafana

Tau has been one of Bafana's best players over the past three years, and Ntseki will be expected to pin his hopes on him even after he only arrived in camp on Tuesday.

What makes Tau vital for this encounter is the fact he has been playing regularly for as the Belgian league is active, unlike other local-based players who are still in pre-season after a two-week break.

Tau's level of fitness is no doubt better compared to the majority of the players who are likely to be named in Ntseki's starting XI.

He will be vital, also, because he's got goals in him and can create goals - which is what the country expects every time Bafana are in action.

Ntseki has already promised to take the game to Namibia by attacking throughout the game and if there's one player who can make that happen then it's none other the Witbank-born attacker.

Bafana to keep the ball more

Ntseki has too many ball-players in his team and Bafana Bafana have no reason not to keep possession and string passes together on their turf.

From the current squad, the likes of Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Reeve Frosler can dominate the midfield against any opponent.

cannot be relying on long balls high up the field to score goals and beat Namibia, especially because Ntseki doesn't have tall strikers in his team right now.

The midfielders will take the ball to the strikers by either penetrating through the middle or coming from the flanks and cutting inside.

But this approach could yield results in the second half because the team hasn't spent enough time together.