What are Mamelodi Sundowns' chances of topping Caf Champions League Group C?

Goal takes a look Masandawana's chances of winning their group and advancing to the knockout phase

are set to start their 2019/20 Caf Group C campaign on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants will play host to the most successful Angolan football club, Petro de Luanda, on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Pitso Mosimane's men will also face Algerian giants USM Alger and Moroccan champions during their group stage campaign.

The group is primed to produce thrilling contests as the four teams battle it out for the top two positions which guarantee progression to the quarter-finals.



But what are the chances of Sundowns winning the group and advancing to the knockout phase?

Petro de Luanda

Luanda are widely considered to be the underdogs in Group C after sneaking into the group stage following an aggregate win over Ugandan side KCCA FC on the away goals rule in the first round tie.

They are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2010 and their best performance was in 2001 when they reached the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Sundowns.

Masandawana boast a stronger team than Luanda on paper and their bigger pedigree in the continent is likely to see them beat record 15-time Angolan champions both home and away.

USM Alger

Alger are no pushovers having come close to winning their maiden Champions League title in 2015, when they reached the final where they were defeated by continental giants .

Since then they have reached the semi-finals and group stage, before failing to qualify for last season's tournament after finishing sixth in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

Mosimane has made it known that he has been following Alger's progress down the years, having faced them as a SuperSport United coach in the 2004 Champions League group stage.



SuperSport lost 2-1 to Alger away, before winning 2-0 at home and there is no doubt that Mosimane has the tactical acumen to mastermind a draw in and a home victory for Sundowns.

Wydad Casablanca

Sundowns and Wydad are set to renew their rivalry with the two teams having met in the last three Champions League campaigns.

Wydad have the upper hand as they have recorded four victories compared Masandawana's two wins, while two matches ended in draws.

Both of the Brazilians' victories over Wydad of Nation came at home, having lost in each of their four trips to and this will cause Mosimane sleepless nights.

Verdict

Article continues below

Sundowns will put themselves in a good position to advance to the knockout phase if they defeat Petro both home and away and collect four points from their clashes with Alger.

Wydad could once again prove Masandawana's bogey team but Mosimane's men will be confident of at least securing a home victory against the two-time Champions League winners.

That would leave Sundowns on 13 points and they would be in a great position to progress to the quarter-finals as group winners depending on how Wydad perform in their matches.