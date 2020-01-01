What are Kaizer Chiefs chances of having transfer ban suspended by Fifa?

Amakhosi have written to the world's football governing body seeking permission to sign new players as their hearing is only on September 9

are facing an anxious wait to see if Fifa will give them a leeway to make new signings before their appeal hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in September.

Amakhosi will get to tell their side of the story before Cas on September 9, 2020.

However, it could be too late for them to even attempt at signing new players for the 2020/21 season - and it is for this reason they decided to write to Fifa to at least allow them to reinforce their squad.

This comes after Fifa found the Soweto giants guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2018.

At the time, Dax declared himself a free agent when Chiefs approached him during the tournament which was held in , but Fosa Juniors of Madagascar claimed the player belonged to them.

But as soon as Fosa Juniors came forward to claim Dax as their own, Chiefs said the Madagascan league wasn't professional and therefore the midfielder had every right to demand his clearance and sign with a club of his choice.

Nonetheless, Chiefs tried in vain to compensate Fosa Juniors but Dax's former club wasn't interested as they had already taken the matter to Fifa.

Now, the Glamour Boys can't sign new players for the next two transfer windows and their argument in their request to Fifa is that the coronavirus outbreak has delayed their hearing because they feel the matter would have long been put to bed had it not been for the current global pandemic.

But what are their chances of having their transfer ban suspended?

If the transfer ban is suspended, then chances are that Chiefs will only be allowed to make new signings without registering them.

According to Safa's legal head Tebogo Motlanthe, at this point in time, the Naturena-based club can only enter into an agreement with the players they want and promise to sign them once their hearing has sat and been successful.

However, very few players if, any would agree to that - getting to training for the entire season without kicking a ball in competitive matches while waiting for their chance to break into the starting line-up.

This is because there could be changes to the technical team and another coach may decide that the type of players Chiefs may sign aren't in his plans - and that would mean a wasted season for those players.

In addition, the majority of those linked with Amakhosi are international players - and they wouldn't want to compromise their international careers for the sake of being on the club's payroll.

But the move to take the matter before Fifa's Appeal Committee is Chiefs' last resort in order to secure the services of the players they want - and it's the best they can do at this point in time.

There's a likelihood that Fifa will listen to their case and suspend the ban; meaning they will be able to sign whoever they wish but not register them with the .

This precedent was set with some top European clubs, including , and in the past.

In 2016, both Real and Atletico had their transfer bans suspended impending their appeals after being found guilty for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players aged under 18.

Two years prior, Barca were hit with a similar sanction but their suspended ban enabled them to sign six players, including Luis Suarez from .

However, players such as Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal had to wait until Barca's ban was lifted despite being signed at the time the Spanish giants were in the process of appealing their sanction.

These are some of the case studies Chiefs can and would probably use in their argument before Fifa's Appeal Committee - and as based on them, their chances of being allowed to sign new players look very promising.

and Bafana Bafana left-back Sfiso Hlanti and TS attacker Chawanangwa Kawonga are the two players strongly linked with a possible move to Naturena while Ernst Middendorp is reported to be in the market for George Maluleka's replacement.

Maluleka is on his way to after signing a pre-contract with them at the start of 2020.