'What an honour for our Gabon' - Aubameyang's father sends message to Arsenal star after FA Cup glory

The national captain played a starring role with his goals as the Gunners secured a record 14th title on Saturday

Pierre-Francois Aubameyang has lauded his son, Pierre-Emerick, for fulfilling his promise of guiding to glory against .

Aubameyang scored two goals as Mikel Arteta’s men fought from behind to defeat their London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

After he was brought down in the 18-yard box by Cesar Azpilicueta, the 31-year-old converted from the penalty spot midway through the first half to cancel out Christian Pulisic's early opener.

Some minutes after the hour-mark, Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead with a deft chip over goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The goals were the Gabonese's third brace in his last four outings for Arteta's side, and he ended the 2019-20 campaign as Arsenal top scorer with 29 goals across all competitions.

Saturday's triumph secured Aubameyang's first title in since his permanent signing from in January 2018.

Pleased by his son’s heroics at Wembley, Aubameyang’s father, who played 80 international games for Gabon during his career, said the African country and his family are proud of him.

"You are amazing, you promised it to me and you did it," he wrote on Instagram.

"All the credit goes to you my son, your mother, the whole family and I are proud of you. What an honour for our Gabon."

Pierre-Emerick has also followed in his father's footsteps by turning out for the Panthers at senior level despite being born in and playing for the French U21 team initially.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year is currently Gabon's all-time top-scorer with 25 goals after 61 appearances since his debut outing in 2009.