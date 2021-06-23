What AmaZulu FC need to do to keep up with Mamelodi Sundowns - Makhaula

The former Highlands Park midfielder is confident that he can end Themba Zwane's dominance of the Midfielder of the Season award

AmaZulu central midfielder Makhlehene Makhaula believes they can remain competitive in the new 2021/22 season after finishing second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 31-year-old was one of the key players for Usuthu in the recent 2020/21 campaign as they achieved their highest finish in the PSL when they finished second behind the Brazilians.

Makhaula is adamant that they can keep up with Sundowns as long as they beef up the team in all positions.

“If you have the right and competitive squad with many quality players like Sundowns, I think it would be simple because you can’t always play one team now and again," Makhaula told Far Post.

“If we can get competitive players so that some can get rest, it will be easy to compete. I believe the club needs to strengthen the squad in all positions.

“In my position, the midfield there is a need to add more competitive players, the backline needs to be beefed up. Upfront also there is a need for more strengthening and on the wings."

The former Free State Stars player, who was one of the standout midfielders in the PSL in the recent campaign, feels that he needs competition in his position.

“I leave that one to our technical team because they are the ones who can see properly where the team needs to be strengthened," he continued.

“So our technical team will decide where they add, as for me I’d love to have some competition so that I cannot relax.

"If you always play, you end up big-headed, so I need people to push me at least two or three players in my position."

The Mohlakeng-born player was nominated for the PSL Midfielder of the Season award which was won by Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane.

Makhaula played 27 matches across all competitions for AmaZulu as one of coach Benni McCarthy's key players.

The hard-tackling player, who known for his work rate and tackling ability, believes that he can win the Midfielder of the Season next season.

“I wish to play for Bafana Bafana but these days coaches look at the age of the player. But it’s one of my dreams to represent my country one day," Makhaula added.

“As they say, it’s good to keep on dreaming it will happen one day, so I think if I work hard I think God will bless me but I wish to play there one day.

“This past season I did well and in the team, with the guys, they’re telling me that I might get the award for PSL midfielder of the season.

“I also believed that I’d get it because I played well in a lot of games and I got a couple of Man of the Match awards. I think maybe if I scored or assisted I’d have gotten the award.

“I also believe competing with one of the best midfielders in that nomination was good, Themba Zwane also deserved it, he did well for his team. I believe I can still get the award next season, if I put more effort."

Zwane has won the Midfielder of the Season accolade in two successive campaigns.