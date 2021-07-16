West Ham's £34m man Felipe Anderson returns to Lazio on cut-price deal
Felipe Anderson has left West Ham to return to Lazio, it has been confirmed.
The winger joined the Premier League side from Lazio in 2018 in a deal worth £34 million ($44m).
But the 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Porto and has opted to move back to Serie A this summer.
What has been said?
Anderson arrived in Italy on Tuesday to complete his return to the Italian capital and the club posted an image of him wearing a Lazio scarf on social media.
A statement on West Ham's website confirmed that a deal has been struck with Lazio for the Brazil international.
Although the Premier League side did not disclose a fee, Lazio are reported to be paying €3m for him.
How did Anderson perform at West Ham?
The attacker made 73 appearances all in for the London side, scoring 12 times along the way.
He was a first-team regular in his first season with the club, playing 40 games in all competitions.
But his playing time halved the following year and he then spent the 2020-21 campaign in Portugal.
Anderson made just 10 appearances for Porto after making the temporary switch last October.