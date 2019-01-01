West Ham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners are seeking to keep their perfect start to 2019 going when they make the short trip to the London Stadium

Arsenal have made an emphatic start to 2019 and will seek to keep it going when they face West Ham in Premier League action on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side were dealt a stark reminder of how far behind the very elite they remain as they lost 5-1 to Liverpool in December but have bounced back in impressive form, recording thumping three-goal wins over Fulham and Blackpool.

They remain very much in the hunt of the Champions League, and with Chelsea wobbling will aim to increase the pressure on their neighbours by winning against the Hammers.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are up to 10th in the standings after a slow start to the season but have won only one of their last four.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian, Trott Defenders Zabaleta, Cresswell, Diop, Masuaku, Ogbonna Midfielders Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Felipe Anderson, Obiang, Coventry, Powell, Holland Forwards Antonio, Arnautovic, Carroll, Diangana, Perez

West Ham have a string of selection problems, including six players – Winton Reid, Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko – out on a long-term basis.

Javier Hernandez and Fabian Balbuena are otherwise absent.

Samir Nasri is set to make his Premier League debut for the Hammers against his former club.

Possible West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Nasri, Anderson; Arnautovic

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Sokratis, Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock Forwards Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Relatively speaking, Arsenal are in a strong position with regards selection, although five players still miss out on a long-term basis, including Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck.

Laurent Koscielny has been passed fit but is unlikely to make the starting XI, while Mesut Ozil is also available again.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira; Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are priced as 21/20 favourites with bet365. West Ham can be backed at 5/2 and a draw is 3/1.

Match Preview

Departures are currently on the agenda for both Arsenal and West Ham as they prepare for their second Premier League outings of 2019.

Aaron Ramsey is set to depart the Gunners for Juventus on a Bosman deal in the summer, much to the chagrin of Martin Keown, who branded their inactivity regarding the Welshman “astonishing”.

“If Arsenal are admitting they are only able to sign loan players, then it is staggering that they are happy to let one of their prized assets leave for nothing,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Ramsey has conducted himself with great dignity this season but it is astonishing that Arsenal, a powerhouse in the English game, could not put together a package to keep him.”

Meanwhile, the Hammers are facing a fight to retain the services of Marko Arnautovic, their leading marksman and a striker who has been linked with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Manuel Pellegrini claims there is “no news” in the wake of speculation of a £35m ($45m) bid and believes the Austria international will remain a threat on Saturday.

“He will have his head in the right place for the game against Arsenal,” the Chilean stated before admitting: “Marko is a player of our team, players of his quality will be wanted by other clubs. I want to keep him of course, but you never know what might happen in the future.”

If the Hammers are to cause an upset on Saturday, as they have already done against Manchester United at home this season, they will have to reverse a nasty recent trend against their London rivals.

Arsenal have won five of the last six meetings between the clubs, with the exception a 0-0 draw in the Premier League last season.

Arnautovic gave West Ham the lead when they went to the Emirates earlier this season, but a Nacho Monreal equaliser and a stoppage-time striker from Danny Welbeck sandwiched an Issa Diop own goal as the Gunners ran out 3-1 winners.