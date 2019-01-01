'Disgusted' West Ham United to issue lifelong bans to fans identified in anti-Semitic video

The London club have announced they are "disgusted" to hear the anti-Semitic chants from their supporters revealed in social media video on Saturday

have announced they intend to ban any fans who were filmed chanting anti-Semitic abuse ahead of their game against on Saturday.

A video circulated on social media of an offensive song being sung on a train by a group of West Ham fans towards the club's rivals Hotspur.

After the game against the Red Devils, West Ham released a statement on the chanting which read: "We are disgusted by the contents of the video circulating on social media on Saturday evening.

"We are taking immediate action to try to identify the offenders, whose details we will be handing over to the police and will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the Club.

"West Ham United is unequivocal in its stance – there is no place for this kind of behaviour at our Club.

"We do not want people like this associated with West Ham. They are not welcome at our Club, they are not welcome in civilised society."

West Ham lost the match 1-2 after two penalties from Paul Pogba secured victory for the hosts, but the entertaining match was marred by this anti-Semitic abuse.

And this is just the latest incident of abusive and racist chanting within football this year.

Moise Kean was on the receiving end of racist chants in ' 2-0 win over recently, while England were subject to similar abuse in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro.

However, there have been a host of others incidents as well which has called FIFA president Gianni Infantino into action, insisting it "needs to stop".

"In recent days, it has been very sad to see a number of racist incidents in football," Infantino said on Saturday.

"This is really not acceptable. Racism has no place in football, just as it has no place in society.

"FIFA stands together with Prince Gouano, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and any other player, coach, fan or participant in a football match who has suffered from racism, whether at the highest professional level or in a school playground.

"Racism needs to end, full stop."