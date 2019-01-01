West Ham confident Arnautovic won't strike & Chicharito will stay

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini does not expect his Austrian forward to force an exit and is hoping to see the Mexican striker remain part of his plans

West Ham are confident that Marko Arnautovic will not engineer a January transfer by going on strike, while Javier Hernandez is expected to remain at the club.

Speculation regarding the futures of two key figures at the London Stadium is building during the winter window.

Arnautovic is expected to be among those on the move before the deadline passes, with the Austria international having a lucrative offer on the table from China.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini claims a decision on his next move will be made shortly, with no definitive calls made as yet.

He told reporters: "How is his mood? When you have such a high offer everyone wants to leave.

"He has a contract here, we know what will happen about that in the coming days.

"Everyone is talking about his future. He knows what is the best option for him. We will see what happens between the clubs."

West Ham have found themselves in a similar position before, with another key creative influence having forced an exit in January 2017.

Dimitri Payet ruled himself out of contention for selection as he waited on a return to Marseille, but Pellegrini is not expecting Arnautovic to follow that lead.

He added: "I don't think he will refuse to play."

While it appears likely that Arnautovic will eventually leave the club, the Hammers have no intention of losing another attacking player.

That means Mexican striker Hernandez will be staying put, with the 30-year-old back in training and pushing for regular minutes amid ongoing talk of a potential switch to La Liga side Valencia.

Article continues below

Pellegrini said of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid frontman: "There are so many rumours about players coming and going from West Ham.

"Javier is part of the squad, he, unfortunately, has had two long injuries but he will continue to be an important player to us."

It remains to be seen who will be available this weekend, but West Ham are due to be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play host to Bournemouth – in a game which will see Pellegrini’s side trying to build on their impressive 1-0 derby victory over Arsenal last time out.