West Ham’s Benrahma surpasses personal record with strike against Watford

Said Benrahma recorded his eighth goal involvement for West Ham United as they silenced Watford 4-1 on Tuesday evening.

With Tomas Soucek erasing Emmanuel Dennis’ fourth-minute strike at Vicarage Road, the Algeria international put the Hammers ahead within the space of 110 seconds.

Michail Antonio broke away down the left, before cutting it back to the African who slotted the ball past Daniel Bachmann and in from close range.

Thanks to that, he now boasts five goals and three assists in the 2021-22 campaign – to surpass his seven-goal contribution for last season (one goal and six assists).

Having failed to win their last five matches in all competitions, West Ham United headed to Hertfordshire with the aspiration of ending their poor run.

They got off to a shaky start as Dennis punished them with an early strike having been teed up by Joshua King.

Regardless, Moyes’ men levelled matters in the 27th minute through Soucek who was assisted by Jarrod Bowen before Benrahma doubled the advantage two minutes later.

In the second half, the visiting side continued pushing for more goals and they thought they had scored their third goal when Bowen found the net – however, it was chalked off by referee Darren England as Dennis was fouled en route to getting the goal.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Mark Noble extended the lead from the penalty mark following an infringement in Watford’s penalty area.

Nikola Vlasic came off from the bench to net the fourth goal in the five-goal thriller.

With five minutes left on the clock, Benrahma was subbed off for Vlasic as former France youth international of Senegalese origin Issa Diop was in action from start to finish.

England youth international of Nigerian descent Ajibola Alese was an unused substitute, whereas, Congolese defender Arthur Masuaku was introduced for Ben Johnson in the 82nd minute.

Thanks to this result, West Ham climbed to fifth in the English elite division log having accrued 31 points from 19 matches.

Benrahma – who has been named in Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad - is expected to join the Foxes later this week as they commence their title defence on January 11 against Sierra Leone at the Japoma Stadium.



