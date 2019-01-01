West Brom keen to sign midfield star Victor Wanyama from Tottenham

The Harambee Stars skipper is among the top four players, who could be offloaded by Mauricio Pochettino in the January window

West Bromwich Albion have now enquired from Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of Victor Wanyama.

The Kenyan midfielder has only started one Premier League game this season, which has been punctuated by knee issues, and is among the four players - including Mousa Dembele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen, who could be offloaded by Mauricio Pochettino in the next window.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom are among a host of top clubs interested in Wanyama but the 27-year-old has no intention of dropping down to the Championship and is keen to fight for his place at Spurs.

The Baggies, third in the Championship table after 25 rounds of fixtures, want a top-quality midfielder to help propel them back into the Premier League after their relegation last season.

Wanyama has only made a handful of appearances this season since he picked a recurring injury in a match against Barcelona in Spurs’ tour of the United States.