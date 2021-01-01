'Werner support shows Chelsea's team spirit' - Geremi sees same mentality as Mourinho's title-winners

The Cameroonian takes great encouragement out of the way in which Thomas Tuchel's players are rallying around their struggling Germany striker

Like many ex-Chelsea players, Geremi is watching on from afar, enjoying the journey of those taking the club forward again through their amazing Champions League run.

Chelsea now feels like an established power in Europe but, in 2003, when new owner Roman Abramovich made Geremi his second signing, they were the disruptors in European football.

The legendary Cameroonian midfielder quickly repaid the Russian's faith in him by playing his part in two Premier League title triumphs.

In 2021, Abramovich has started spending big in the transfer market once again and Geremi thinks that there are clear signs that manager Thomas Tuchel is capable of turning that massive investment into trophies, just as Jose Mourinho did back in his day.

"They remind me of what I experienced," Geremi tells Goal . "I saw the reaction in the last game against Leicester (a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night). Timo Werner is not scoring or is offside a lot of the time, but when he scored before it was ruled out, look at how the rest of the boys reacted. They all went to him to share that moment.

"These reactions send a message to Werner that he can get out of this tough situation. I understand that, and when I saw that moment, I was like, 'This is a great attitude.' They all care about his situation and will help him get out of it.

"He is still young, he is fighting, defending well and has the guys with him. He shouldn’t worry too much. It reminds me of the atmosphere that we had in my time at Chelsea."

When he arrived at Stamford Bridge, Geremi was already a world star who had won two Champions League titles, La Liga and an Olympic gold medal.

"When I met Abramovich, I was surprised," he explains. "He was a young guy who loved football. He looked at us as stars, but we admired him as a boss.

"After every victory, he was there high-fiving us. I admired the simplicity of the guy."

Geremi had a truly remarkable career. He learned the game playing street football before being picked up by hometown club Racing Bafoussam but then ended up moving to South America after an incredible turn of events.

"I got called for a friendly in Brazil," he explains. "I played well and returned to Cameroon. However, some Brazilian teams wanted to sign me. At that time, the ability to reach people was hard. But, there was a player in our squad called Alphonse Tchami, who was playing at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

"An agent contacted him because he came from my region and he helped them to get in touch with me. I always thank Alphonse for this because he sent his cousin to my city to find me and contact me. He gave me a message that they are trying to reach me to join a club in Brazil.

"I didn’t even have a telephone, so I had to give him my friend’s number in another house. We didn’t have an appointment that he was going to call me at this time, so I waited every day by the phone and it took a week to get the call! When we got the call, it took an hour to understand each other as the signal was so bad.

"I get emotional thinking about it. I was supposed to join a team in Brazil but, by the time I finished the paperwork and got to Brazil, the transfer window had closed. The trip took longer than expected, almost three days on a number of flights. I missed the agent because it took so long.

"So, I’m in Rio de Janeiro without a phone and money. I had no way of contacting the agent and I was stranded in the airport. I slept there for two days. To get food, I somehow got a job carrying trolleys for an old guy at the airport.

"I would do his work and he would feed me. We communicated by hand gestures because I couldn't speak Portuguese. I didn't have a shower for days and I had to constantly keep an eye out in the meantime for my agent to arrive.

"Eventually, he arrived and it was a relief. He managed to secure a trial in Paraguay at Cerro Porteno."

Geremi was signed by the Paraguayan outfit but was snapped up a year later by Turkish side Genclerbirligi. He excelled in the Super Lig and when former Besiktas boss John Toshack took over Real Madrid, Geremi suddenly found himself in the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"In Rio de Janeiro, no one was expecting me, but in Madrid, it was like wow, they all were waiting for me," Geremi says. "I felt as soon as I arrived at the airport that it was another level.

"The cameras were flashing and shooting me. Luckily, I was with my agent or I would have run away! I was in shock. Everywhere we went, we had 30 media, photographers and news cameras. I was like, 'How do they know our movements?'"

Now retired, Geremi is presently heading up both the Cameroon and African footballer unions, while also working as the vice-president of the global player union FIFPro.

"I want to develop and improve football in Africa," he says. "People love football and it concerns me why our politicians don't see its importance. Football made me what I am now.

"The need is there to make improvements. In Europe, it is well organised and provides social benefits and economic benefits."