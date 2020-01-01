Werner suggests he might be ‘a good fit’ for ‘best coach in the world’ Klopp’s Liverpool system

The German striker has praised the Reds boss as the greatest in the game at present amid suggestions he could move to Anfield

striker Timo Werner has hailed manager Jurgen Klopp as ‘the best coach in the world’ and suggested that he might fit well in his compatriot’s system.

The German forward has often been linked with a move to Merseyside, and the 23-year-old has done little to dispel the rumours.

Werner scored the only goal in Leipzig’s 1-0 away win over in their round of 16 first leg clash, and believes his performance against a Premier League outfit may have attracted the attention of the English media.

"Our game in London has brought Liverpool [links] to the media," Werner said to Welt.

"[They] have Jurgen Klopp, the best coach in the world who is German. There are a lot of things that would suggest that my playing style might be a good fit [in his system at Liverpool].”

However, Werner reiterated his commitment to helping his team win the this season, sitting in second, just one point behind .

Leipzig had been top of the pile, but a three-game winless run in the league yielding just two points saw them slip behind the reigning champions.

"It's hard to think about where to play next year if you want to step on the gas here and now," he continued.

“During the winter break, we made the mistake of being too concerned with the championship. We put ourselves under too much pressure.”

Werner broke his four-game duck in a 5-0 thrashing of last time out, taking him to 21 goals in just 23 Bundesliga games so far this season.

He remains four strikes adrift of the league’s current top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, but also warned that ’s new signing Erling Haaland could catch up after netting nine times in just six appearances.

"The ball had to be in [against Schalke] so that I could get my peace of mind again," Werner said.

"I don't know [if I can catch Lewandowski in the top scorer race]. But at the moment it looks like we have to be careful that Erling Haaland doesn't overtake us yet."