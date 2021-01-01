'We're not after the result' - Botswana coach Nkutlwisang reveals importance of Banyana Banyana clash

The Mares are hoping to avoid another defeat against Desiree Ellis' side on Tuesday after their Cosafa Cup final defeat last year

Botswana head coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang has laid out her side's targets facing South Africa in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Mares are regrouping for the first time in the build-up to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier after the runners-up finish at the 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup in South Africa last November.

Tuesday's game will see Botswana meet Banyana for the 11th time in all competitions since 2014, having suffered eight defeats, including a 2-1 loss to the holders in the Cosafa final last time out.

Despite eliminating Banyana from the 2020 Caf Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in August 2019, the tactician insists her side is not keen on the result against Desiree Ellis' team this time.

"We have achieved a lot and there should be continuity but now we are looking at a long term project," Nkutlwisang told Goal.

"We've included some young players as part of our long term project on integrating them to the senior women's national team and not just seeing them alone in the upcoming qualifying matches.

"Going up against South Africa, we are not after results but giving young players the chance to prove themselves. We are not under any pressure to get a victory against them.

"We're not worried about losing this friendly match to South Africa but we also have the quality in our team.

Article continues below

"Regardless of the outcome, it will be a learning curve for the young players in the team as we are also preparing for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations."

Despite parading the bulk of the U20 side, Nkutlwisang will be counting on the experienced trio of Bonang Othagile, Nondi Matlhasela and Masego Montsho against the Cosafa champions.

The Southern African side will hope to claim a first-ever outright triumph against Banyana at the Bidvest Stadium in Milpark, Braamfontein.