St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannensteil has revealed Kaizer Chiefs' Njabulo Blom was an easy target since his contract was expiring.

St. Louis signed Blom a couple of months ago

Pfannenstiel explains why they went for Blom

Blom made debut on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED: Pfannenstiel was explaining how it was easy to conclude the Blom deal for the Major League Soccer outfit.

With the midfielder's contract running out, Amakhosi were risking losing the player without any financial gain.

Pfannenstiel reveals how the North Americans capitalised on the situation to bring their target on board.

The administrator further explained how they settled on the former Glamour Boys player.

WHAT HE SAID: "We were looking for that very aggressive, central defensive midfielder, like a ball-winner who likes to defend forward, a guy with a good mentality, a lot of fighting spirit," Pfannenstiel told iDiski Times.

"And I was looking a lot in Europe. I was looking literally all over the world and I could not find that guy or any better guy than Blom.

"So Blom was our first choice. I mean he had an expiring contract with Chiefs, so we did not really approach them that early because we did not know what the situation was.

"But from all the scouting and all the games I’ve watched, and I’ve watched lots, and lots, and lots of games of him, he was for us the best fit, the perfect fit in this position."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The St. Louis sporting director went on to explain how Amakhosi made the deal conclude smoothly.

"And when I started to make contact with [Motaung] Kaizer Jr, and also with Bobby [Motaung], to have a chat about that and then things, to be honest, happened pretty quick," Pfannenstiel recalls.

Backpagepix

"I think everybody involved knew that with six months left on the contract, and having an opportunity to go overseas, I think Chiefs were really good to deal with.

"I think they did not want to make it difficult, especially for the player. And I think he will be a big ambassador for South African football, for Bafana Bafana, but especially for Chiefs in the MLS and the United States.

"And looking at the past of Kaizer Senior, who has still legendary status over here in the United States, being very well known. I think it was all those things put in consideration to make that deal pretty smooth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom was promoted from the Chiefs' U21 team to the senior side in the 2019/20 season.

He became a regular for the Glamour Boys and in his final season, he had already played 11 games before the MLS side came calling.

The 23-year-old is currently preparing for the new season with St Louis and on Sunday he made his debut in a 0-0 pre-season friendly draw with Vancouver White Caps.

WHAT NEXT: Blom will have to prove in pre-season that he is fit enough to be drafted to the club's starting XI.