Al Ahli President Walid Moaz is adamant players refusing to celebrate the club's achievement was not in any way related to Pitso Mosimane's future.

Al Ahli players refused to celebrate league triumph

A section of fans opined players were protesting the potential Mosimane exit

Al Ahli clarifies

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahli were presented with the Yelo League Trophy after winning the Saudi First Division campaign, but the players refused to celebrate and walked off the pitch after their goalless draw against Al Hazem.

There have been many theories behind that action, with others speculating the players were unhappy with reports the club might release coach Mosimane.

Moaz has now explained the action by players, stating it has nothing to do with the future of the celebrated South African coach.

WHAT HE SAID: "We participated in this league in an exceptional circumstance but thanks to God, in the end, we returned to our normal place," Moaz clarified to the fans.

"It is clear in history where Al-Ahli’s natural place is [in the Saudi Pro League] and for this reason, unfortunately, they are unable to be happy. We got this request and we respected our fans’ opinions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane was hired by Al Ahli - who at that time were placed seventh on the table. He helped them get promoted with four games to spare and won the league with one round remaining.

However, Moaz hinted that they might be replacing the tactician since Al Ahli have 'a greater ambition'.

Mosimane has argued that there is a clause in his contract that was activated after his achievement, suggesting he is willing to stay.

The club promised to reveal the way forward after the final league game.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane fans hope the team can retain the coach ahead of the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League campaign.