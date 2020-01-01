Wenger to ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala: 'I know PSG want you'

The 2010 Fifa World Cup appeared to have opened doors for the ex-Amakhosi man but a move abroad did not materialise

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has revealed that he was once informed that French giants were interested in him by then manager Arsene Wenger.

It was after the 2010 Fifa World Cup when European suitors lined up for the player's signature, but notably, and could not agree with Kaizer Chiefs on his transfer price.

Tshabalala, who famously kicked off the World Cup hosted by with a sublime goal, has disclosed that Paris Saint-Germain were in the mix, keen for his services.

The person who broke the PSG news to him was Frenchman Wenger, who was Arsenal boss at that time.

"We were having a shoot in Sandton where we bumped into Arsene Wenger," said Tshabalala as per SunSport.

"Obviously you become star-struck when a person of Wenger's stature recognise you.

"We had a chat about the World Cup and he said that I am a good player, I played well. He also recognised Itu [Khune] and acknowledged him as well.

"But I remember he even said to me 'I know that PSG wants you' and he wished me well. His agent took my number and said he will be in contact."

The said Paris Saint-Germain interest never went further nor was a move to finalised, but the player never showed frustration with his situation while at Chiefs.

After years of being tipped to play in Europe, Tshabalala's overseas breakthrough finally came eight years after the 2010 World Cup when he signed for Turkish side BB Erzurumspor.

He was 33-year-old when he moved overseas after spending 11 seasons at Chiefs, but following Erzurumspor's relegation from the Turkish Super Lig at the end of the 2018/19 season, Tshabalala left the team and has been clubless since then.

He has revealed that he received offers from China, Italy and Turkey before lockdown.

Having gone 12 months without playing football, it is yet to be seen if Tshabalala would recreate his dazzling form when he finds a club.