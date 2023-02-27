Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger will visit the country to advise on how to improve football.

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa are working hard towards being one of the top football countries in Africa.

The project, dubbed 'Vision 2030', is meant to see local teams - from junior level all the way to senior teams, participating in elite competitions.

According to Jordaan, Wenger will be consulting on how that can be achieved, and contact has already been made.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have engaged Arsene Wenger on exactly how to build globally competitive teams, and it is quite interesting in his own observations, and maybe in March we will bring him here so that you can speak to him," Jordaan said as quoted by Sunday World.

"He made an evaluation of each and every country and wrote a report, increasing global competitiveness.

"So, the question for us from that report is 'how do you increase global competitiveness in South African football?' That report is there, so we will continue."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger, the Fifa chief of global football development and a member of the International Football Association Board, has a job to enhance football growth globally.

The main agenda is to ensure the gap between Europe and Africa is minimized. Having a report on how each country - including South Africa - should improve their game, makes Wenger an ideal stakeholder.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana are in the race to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations while Banyana Banyana won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and will represent the continent in the World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.