Well-known former Ajax player (26) appears a bargain opportunity for NEC: 'He is now a free agent'

Mike Verweij believes NEC would be wise to move for Mitchel Bakker. The De Telegraaf journalist has named the free-agent wing-back as a possible reinforcement after Nijmegen's painful 5-0 defeat away to Juventus.

Thursday night in Turin turned into a miserable one for NEC. Dick Schreuder’s side, as usual, tried to play with courage and press high up the pitch, but they left huge spaces at the back and were already 3-0 down by half-time.

On the left side of defence, the problems are particularly severe. Almugera Kabar has faced heavy criticism after his display against Juventus, while Deveron Fonville and Ahmetcan Kaplan are injured.

Afterwards, Schreuder complained about his lack of options in that position. “Why do I keep picking Kabar? Because I have nothing else,” said the manager bluntly. “That lad is only just new and he will have to play. Kabar is finding it difficult. We can all see that.”

Verweij thinks NEC should turn to Bakker. “You do not have to write Kabar off completely,” he says on Kick-off from De Telegraaf. “I think he is 20 years old and is playing on this kind of stage for the first time, and in a style of play that is also very new for him. But it does need to be much better and, in that respect, I have a tip for NEC: Mitchel Bakker.”

Since the start of September, Bakker has been a free agent after his contract with Atalanta was terminated by mutual consent. “He had his contract terminated,” Verweij continues. “If you can pick him up for free, that could be interesting, because otherwise things could yet become very unpleasant in the league as well.”

The 26-year-old Bakker had been under contract with Atalanta since 2023, when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen. In the 2024/25 season he was loaned out to Lille, where he scored four times and provided three assists in 35 matches, while last season he played only one game for Atalanta due to injury problems.

Driessen also sees merit in Verweij’s suggestion. “Bakker has had some quite good spells, that would simply be interesting,” said Valentijn Driessen, the football editor-in-chief.