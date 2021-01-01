'We'll be okay' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt's quick response to relegation playoffs talk

The experienced tactician admited that they were hoping to secure a win in order to boost their hopes of finishing in the top eight

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has insisted that his side will not be dragged into the PSL relegation playoffs.

The Soweto giants let a lead slip in their 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Black Leopards in a league game at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

A brace from Tiklas Thutlwa inspired Lidoda Duvha to a come-from-behind victory over Amakhosi, who had opened the scoring through Leonardo Castro.

Chiefs find themselves in 11th place on the league standings - five points above the relegation playoff spot with two games left which are against Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

"Nah, we'll be okay, we'll be okay," Hunt told SuperSport TV when asked if the team could go to the relegation playoffs where they would face two teams from the National First Division.

The Glamour Boys came into their clash with Leopards having played Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the Caf Champions League clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Hunt didn't want to make any excuses after losing to Leopards as he stated that his side had enough time to recover from their trip from East Africa.

"Yeah, it's not but look I mean we've done well this season to get what we got with what we got, it was a battle again today," he continued.

"Defending again, two incidents where we should have done better...No excuses [traveling from Tanzania], we had enough couple of days, no excuse for that.

"We had a good couple of chances but obviously upfront we really got two strikers and obviously one is not gonna play more than 60 [minutes] but we had to keep him going, but otherwise we had nothing else you know."

Hunt was left to rue their missed chances in their defeat to Lidoda Duvha and he was hoping for a win which would have seen Chiefs go level on points with eighth-placed Baroka FC on the standings.

"Obviously it creates a problem, you can't make the change, before it was 1-1 he had a golden chance to tap it in, he didn't score so but I mean he's struggling, he did well for us," he added.

"All in all we had a good couple of opportunities, we could have scored but you gotta score the second goal which I said to them at half-time and it will be easier for you.

"Obviously we tried to get it today [three points], to try and help us [for top eight], we had a good start and had another good chance to make it 2-0, we didn't score," he explained.

"That's been the problem and obviously one chance they had, they scored. So it's been a problem, you know."