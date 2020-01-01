We’ll be dealing with financial closure by June - TS Galaxy's Sukazi on Bloemfontein Celtic deal

The Rockets boss is looking to ensure the Mpumalanga Province has a team competing in the top-flight league during the 2020/21 campaign

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has admitted he is close to purchasing Bloemfontein 's Premier Soccer League ( ) status.

The Rockets boss revealed he is hoping to conclude the deal by the end of next month with the current season having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since last March.

Sukazi would then sell Galaxy’s National First Division (NFD) status because the PSL rules do not allow an individual to own two clubs in the PSL.

“I have been speaking to Celtic for quite a while now. As a matter of fact, we spoke in January, but sadly we didn’t have time,” Sukazi told Ikwekwezi FM as quoted by Daily Sun.

“But we have since moved further. At the end of this month, we’ll be dealing with the financial closure and by June, I’ll announce to the people of KwaNdebele that we’ll have a team in the PSL.

“But bear in mind, this is a process and there are terms of conditions and a timeline,” he added.

Sukazi, who is a former player agent, had previously denied he is looking to purchase Phunya Sele Sele, who have had financial problems in the last few seasons.

The club boss went on to disclose he is unwilling to move to Bloemfontein as per Phunya Sele Sele’s request that the club should remain in the City of Rose.

“Firstly, I’m not willing to move to Bloemfontein. That will not happen, we’re remaining KwaNdebele because I cannot leave my TS Galaxy personality, that defies logic,” he added.

“Maybe the option would be to swap franchises and I take Celtic’s status in the PSL and the people of Bloemfontein take Galaxy's status in the first division.

"But the club names remain in the respective provinces. But are the people in Bloemfontein willing to do that? I’m not sure – as we know how much they love the club and that could spell trouble."

Galaxy made headlines when they stunned PSL giants in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final thanks Lerato Lepasa's solitary strike at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Rockets, who were only established in 2015, became the first NFD club to win the lucrative tournament and they went on to compete in this season's Caf Confederation Cup.