Welbeck's injury woes worsen as ex-Arsenal & Man Utd star lasts less than four minutes for Watford

The England international forward was forced off during a Premier League clash with Tottenham and is now facing up to another spell on the sidelines

Danny Welbeck is facing up to another spell on the sidelines, with the injury-ravaged forward being forced off in his latest outing for .

There were less than four minutes on the clock when the ex- and forward hobbled from the field in a Premier League meeting with Tottenham .

A hamstring problem brought the 28-year-old’s afternoon to a close in north London.

Watford recovered quickly from seeing their plans at kick-off quickly ripped up, with Abdoulaye Doucoure opening the scoring shortly after Welbeck departed.

Quique Sanchez Flores will, however, be disappointed to have lost an experienced part of his plans.

The Hornets snapped Welbeck up over the summer with the intention of helping him to rediscover his spark.

That had been lost towards the end of a spell at Arsenal which saw the international spend far too much time out injured.

He took in only eight Premier League appearances during his final campaign at Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck was rarely far from the treatment table while with the Gunners, with a succession of setbacks preventing him from making the desired impact .

Arsenal allowed him to walk away as a free agent as a result, with trust being shown in alternative options.

Welbeck had made a positive start to life at Vicarage Road, with one goal recorded in six appearances.

Any momentum he had been building, though, has now been brought to an abrupt halt.

It remains to be seen how long he is sidelined for, but hamstring issues can prove problematic.

Foot and knee complaints have been more of an issue for Welbeck in the past, with the 2013-14 campaign the last one in which he avoided a stint in the physio room.

Fitness struggles were not too much of a problem after graduating out of a famed academy system at Manchester United, but his career has been blighted by them since.

Across his time at Arsenal, Welbeck sat out 123 games through injury.

His luck does not appear to have improved with a change of scenery, with Watford now waiting to discover the full extent of an ailment suffered while sat bottom of the Premier League table.