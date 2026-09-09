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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Weghorst misses penalty, but FC Twente do not pay a high price for it

FC Twente vs Telstar
FC Twente
Telstar
Eredivisie

FC Twente beat Telstar 1-0 at De Grolsch Veste on Wednesday night. The hard-fought win lifts the Tukkers into fifth place in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Neither side created much in the first half in Enschede. Younes Taha struck the post after 34 minutes from a Wout Weghorst assist. The goalless scoreline at the break came as little surprise.

After the restart, the game quickly opened up. Lars Unnerstall denied Rui Mendes, while Ronald Koeman junior kept out a Weghorst header. Taha and Ramiz Zerrouki also threatened in attack. 

Then Twente's pressure told. The lively Taha swung in the cross and Sondre Ørjasæter found the net from close range with an acrobatic finish. Relief and joy swept through the home players and supporters.

Eredivisie
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
Eredivisie
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL

By the closing stages, Twente had reasonable control of the match in Enschede. Telstar made plenty of changes after the break but still could not seriously test Unnerstall.

Things almost got worse for Telstar when Sem Valk brought down Weghorst and conceded a penalty. Weghorst took it himself, but Koeman junior saved to the horror of the towering striker.

Still, Twente could not find a second goal despite continuing to push. It did not matter. They took all three points and settled into the Eredivisie's sub-top.

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