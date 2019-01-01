Wednesday's PSL wrap: Kaizer Chiefs extend lead as Mamelodi Sundowns drop points

PSL action resumed on Wednesday with Amakhosi surging ahead after victory over Chippa United, while the Brazilians were held by Baroka

0-2 : Amakhosi surge ahead

A second-half brace by Dumisani Zuma saw Kaizer Chiefs open a seven-point gap at the Premier Soccer League ( ) summit following a 2-0 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

With Kaizer Chiefs missing Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama, Zuma started the match and took the initiative to make a difference, scoring on 68 minutes and deep in injury time.

Wednesday’s victory could be exactly what Chiefs needed heading into Saturday’s Soweto derby showdown against old foes .

The evening got complicated for Chippa who lost three players - including two defenders - to injury in the first half.

As Chippa feared losing more players in the final 45 minutes, Chiefs took advantage of the hosts’ cautious approach after the injured trio of Elvis Moyo, Frederic Nsabiyumva and Boyikanyo Komane went out limping.

It was an eventful first half in which defender Siyabonga Ngezana nearly put Chiefs in front but headed just over the bar off a corner kick from Bernard Parker, while Chippa goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb was invited to punch to safety a dangerously looking corner kick from Philani Zulu.

Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic saw his volley crash against the crossbar in the first half’s stoppage time but earlier on Boikanyo Komane forced a save from Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

Indecisiveness inside the penalty box is what could have cost Chippa the game.

First, it was Lucas Twala who crossed the ball when he was better positioned to go for goal while Meshack Maphangule took long to shoot and was dispossessed.

0-0 : Brazilians stumble in Limpopo

Mamelodi Sundowns’ chase of leaders Chiefs suffered a setback following a goalless draw with Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Second-placed Downs started the evening five points behind but after Wednesday draw, they trail Chiefs by seven points, albeit with a match in hand, while Baroka are second from bottom after gaining just a point.

Baroka ended the match with a man down following a red card to Matome Kgoetyane who received his marching orders in injury time but it was too late for Sundowns to exploit their opponents’ numerical disadvantage.

What was apparent in Pitso Mosimane’s side was the absence of key players Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane as they struggled to breach the Baroka defence.

5-3 : Citizens begin post-Benni MacCarthy era in emphatic fashion

Cape Town City responded to their former coach Benni McCarthy’s departure in emphatic fashion by beating visiting Polokwane City 5-3 at Cape Town Stadium.

Red-hot Kermit Erasmus struck a brace and capped a fine evening with an assist while Siphelele Mthembu, Mpho Makola and Edmilson were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Charlton Mashumba‘s hat-trick for Polokwane City counted for nothing as the Limpopo side did not move from eighth spot on the log.

Crucially for Cape Town City, they rose two rungs to 11th spot on the standings following the victory overseen by caretaker coach Vasili Manousakis.

It was the Citizens’ second league win of the season, and their first since August, having gone into this match on the backdrop of a seven-match winless run in the PSL.

Cape Town City almost fizzled out towards the death with Mashumba scoring his last two goals inside five minutes after grabbing his first in the opening half.

2-0 Stellenbosch: Usuthu notch third straight victory

Bongi Ntuli scored the third brace of the evening as AmaZulu saw off Stellenbosch 2-0 at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Ntuli struck in either half, first by converting from the spot, before sealing his double deep into stoppage time.

Rising from second from bottom to 12th position, Usuthu were the biggest climbers on Wednesday with a third straight league win as they continue their resurgence under Jozef Vukusic.

The result saw Stellenbosch dropping two places to 13th spot after a two-match winning streak came to a halt.