Wednesday's PSL Review: Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC win

Goal reviews two Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches which were played on Wednesday night

Stellenbosch FC secured a 2-0 win over in a match which took place at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.



The Stellies, who came into the match winless in the league, took a surprise lead 15 minutes into the encounter.

Wassem Isaacs was the man, who broke the deadlock with a low shot which beat Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova to make it 1-0 to Stellenbosch.

The momentum was with Stellies and they were soon 2-0 up in the 20th minute when Iqraam Rayners scored after being sent through on goal.



Polokwane tried to pull one back before the half-time break, but Stellenbosch contained them and the visitors were leading 2-0 at the interval.

Polokwane came back rejuvenated after their half-time team talk with their Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic.

However, Rise and Shine were frustrated by the Stellies defence which was marshalled by experienced central defender Robyn Johannes.

Both teams launched late attacks in the closing stages of the game, but they could not score and Stellenbosch ran out 2-0 winners over Polokwane.

Stellenboscch's first win of the season took them to 14th spot on the league standings, while Polokwane moved down to fourth place on the table.



Meanwhile, edged out FC 1-0 in an encounter which was played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The hosts pressed Bakgaga in the first half and they created chances, but they could not beat Elvis Chipezeze in the visitors' goal-posts.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 during the half-time break.

The Team of Choice did open the scoring six minutes into the second half and they were very fortunate.

Mxolisi Kunene burst into the box and his effort got a kind deflection which took the ball over the line to make it 1-0 to Maritzburg.

Terrance Tisdell and Collins Makgaga were both introduced by Baroka head coach Wedson Nyirenda as the away side looked to restore parity.

However, Maritzburg stood firm at the back and ultimately, they emerged 1-0 winners over Baroka on the night.

Maritzburg's second successive win took them to 11th spot on the league standings, while Baroka slipped down to 12th spot on the log.