Wednesday's PSL Joint Preview: Wits and SuperSport look to keep title charge alive, Free State Stars and Baroka set for six-pointer

The battle for places intensifies on Wednesday night with several games on offer

With just a handful of games to go before the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, club’s are scurrying in order to cement their respective positions.

This throws up a fascinating conclusion to a season which looks to go down to the wire no matter which way you look at it, and Wednesday night’s games could have serious consequences for the title chasers and the PSL’s bottom feeders.

With in action against after moved level with them on points, both and SuperSport need three points if they are to remain in contention.

With six points separating the Students from the league’s summit, Black will look to potentially end Wits’ title charge and perhaps boost their own chances of survival as they hover dangerously, two points above the relegation zone.

Gavin Hunt’s men have won just two of their last five games in all competition and come up against a tricky Leopards, who are determined to return to winning ways following recent defeats to and Orlando Pirates, and a draw against .

Meanwhile, Wits have kept 10 clean sheets this season but their defence is likely to be tested with the league’s top scorer Mwape Musonda with 13 goals on the prowl.

Both sides though do not have any suspensions to worry about which will make for an intriguing showdown.

In the night’s other clash concerning the title race, SuperSport, who are just a point behind Wits know that only three points are enough for them to remain in contention for the league title.

Buoyed on by a recent win over Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, Matsatsantsa have clawed their way back into the running for their fourth PSL title, but will come up against a wounded .

Usuthu have blown hot and cold this season, winning none of their last three games, and will be keen to upset SuperSport and give their top eight ambitions a major boost.

AmaZulu also, recently defeated Bidvest Wits, and will count on a similar performance in order for them to overcome a SuperSport side which has lost just seven times this season.

However, AmaZulu’s chances of a win have been made all the more difficult with Butholezwe Ncube and Marc Van Heerden set to miss the game due to suspension.

On the side of SuperSport, they will count on top scorer Mxolisi Macuphu to build on the five goals he has scored in the league this season.

Switching focus from the top to the battle at the bottom of the league, take on in what only can be described as a proverbial six-pointer.

With just a point separating Baroka, who are in the relegation playoff spot and Ea Lla Koto, this match could mean the difference between topflight survival and safety.

Both sides have struggled for form this season and heading into the sixth meeting between the two sides, three points will be the only thing on either club's mind.

Both coaches will also have selection headaches of their own as Baroka will be without Rodwell Chinyengetere while Stars have Richard Mbhele suspended.

The last time these two sides met in the league, the match ended in a goalless draw, but this time around the stakes are much higher.

Lastly, Polokwane City have the opportunity to rise up the PSL log once again.

They welcome a Bloemfontein side that have not tasted victory in six games and were forced to abandon their last match against due to spectator misbehaviour.

Nevertheless, Rise and Shine are currently sixth on the log and will hope to add to Celtic’s woes by registering their 11th win of the season.