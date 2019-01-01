Wednesday’s PSL Joint Preview: SuperSport United and Golden Arrows look to keep up with pacesetters

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Wednesday and Goal previews four matches

Bloemfontein are set to welcome at Dr Molemela Stadium in the City of Roses.

Phunya Sele Sele are hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four league matches having drawn 2-2 with in their last game

They are currently placed eighth on the league standings - three points behind fifth-placed .

Celtic will face a City side which has lost three of their last four league matches, including the recent 2-1 defeat to Black .

The Citizens are in 13th spot on the league standings and they are only above the relegation play-off spot on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Leopards will be away to at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Norman Mapeza's Chilli Boys are brimming with confidence after securing their first win of the season after defeating FC 2-0 in their last game.

However, Chippa find themselves on the 16th spot on the league standings - four points behind 15th-placed AmaZulu.

On the other hand, Leopards are undefeated in their last two league matches after defeating City 2-1 in their previous match.

Lidoda Duvha are placed 11th on the league standings - a point behind eighth-placed Celtic.

FC are scheduled to host Lamontville at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bakgaga are an improving side as they are undefeated in their last two league matches having defeated their Limpopo rivals 1-0 in their previous game.

They are currently sitting on 12th place on the league standings - a point above the relegation play-off spot.

Their visitors, Arrows, are looking to extend their unbeaten run to four league matches having defeated 3-2 in their last encounter.

Abafana Bes'thende find themselves on the fourth spot on the league standings and they are only behind third-placed SuperSport United on goal difference.

Lastly, SuperSport will travel to Harry Gwala Stadium where they expected to face Maritzburg in Pietermaritzburg.

The Team of Choice are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run in the league having drawn 2-2 with Celtic in their last game.

Eric Tinkler's side is placed ninth on the league standings - three points behind fifth-placed Wits.

They will face a SuperSport side which is also undefeated in their last five league games after defeating Wits 1-0 in their previous match.

Matsatsantsa are sitting on third place on the league standings - four points behind second-placed Sundowns.