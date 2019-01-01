Wednesday’s PSL Joint Preview: Bidvest Wits look to close the gap on Kaizer Chiefs

Goal previews four Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches which are scheduled to take place across South Africa in midweek

vs Stellenborch FC

Bidvest Wits will be targeting their third league win of the season when they host Stellenbosch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Clever Boys defeated 1-0 in their previous game in the competition and they are placed second in the standings having collected six points from three games.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt will be looking to ensure his side cuts current log leaders, ' lead at the top to one point with a victory over a winless Stellenbosch side.

Hunt's counterpart, Steve Barker will be keen to mastermind the club's first-ever victory in the league having drawn 0-0 with in their previous encounter.

The Western Cape-based side is placed 14th on the log having collected two points from three matches.

This will be the first meeting between Wits and Stellenbosch in the elite league.

FC vs SuperSport United

Baroka will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the campaign when they face SuperSport United in Polokwane.

Bakgaga were held to a 0-0 draw by Bloemfontein in their previous match and they find themselves in sixth place on the log with five points from three matches.

Their coach Wedson Nyirenda will be eager to guide Bakgaga to their second win of the season which would also see the Limpopo side join the pacesetters at the top.

Meanwhile, SuperSport are hoping to return to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Chiefs in their previous match.

Matsatsantsa are placed 10th on the league standings with four points from three matches and a victory over Bakgaga will see Kaitano Tembo's side move into the top eight.

The two teams have met six times in the league with Baroka recording three wins compared to SuperSport's one victory, while two games ended in draws.

vs Polokwane City

Chippa United will be hoping to record their maiden victory of the season when they take on Polokwane City in Port Elizabeth.

The Chilli Boys extended their winless run to three matches with a 2-1 defeat to Lamontville in their most recent game.

As a result, Chippa find themselves in 12th spot on the league standings with two points from three matches and Clinton Larsen will be under pressure to lead the team to a win at home.

Their visitors, Polokwane are also wounded as they were defeated 1-0 by Wits in their last game in the league which sees them placed third on the table with six points from three games.

Rise and Shine coach Zlatko Krmpotic will be keen to ensure his side remains with the early pacesetters at the top.

The two teams have clashed 10 times in the elite league with Polokwane registering four wins compared to Chippa's two victories, while four games ended in stalemates.

Maritzburg United vs Black

Maritzburg will be searching for their first win of the campaign when they lock horns with Black Leopards at home.

The Team of Choice's recent 0-0 draw with Stellenbosch took them to 13th place with two points from three matches.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler will be looking to mastermind a win over fellow strugglers Leopards, who were held to a 1-1 draw by in their previous match.

Article continues below

Lidoda Duvha remained 15th on the league table with one point from three matches and pressure is mounting on their French coach Lionel Soccoia.

Maritzburg and Leopards have met 10 times in the top flight league and they have both claimed three wins, while four games have been drawn.