Wednesday's Joint Review: SuperSport United, Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits win

Goal brings you a joint review of four PSL matches which were played across the country on Wednesday night

0-2 SuperSport United

SuperSport United registered an important win away from home as they beat Baroka 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After an exciting first half which failed to produce goals, Bradley Grobler fired Matsatsantsa ahead with a sublime finish to continue his fine goalscoring run this season.

Grobler now leads the league's goalscoring charts with four strikes to his name after netting twice against , once against in the team's two previous games.

Baroka tried to come back from this setback, and they actually denied the visitors from doubling their lead for the better part of the second half.

However, it took a brilliant goal from Jamie Webber deep into stoppage time to break the hearts of Baroka, who had a good start to the campaign.

0-1 Black

Lidoda Duvha walked away with maximum points at the Harry Gwala Stadium as Maritzburg United struggled to stamp their authority in front of their home fans.

Lesedi Kapinga scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute as he fired past Richard Ofori, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Leopards went into the interval oozing with confidence, but they knew they needed to defend better in the second period.

Maritzburg United took the game to them soon after the restart, but Leopards were organized at the back.

Leopards gave away a penalty with 10 minutes of regulation time to go, but Jonas Mendes came to the team's rescue as he denied Judas Moseamedi from the resulting spot-kick.

2-1 Stellenbosch FC

Thulani Hlatshwayo went from hero to villain in the space of 60 seconds as Bidvest Wits edged out Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at Bidvest Stadium.

The two teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, but the Students came back guns with all their blazing in the second half.

Hlatshwayo fired the home side ahead in the 69th minute, much to the delight of the home fans.

However, the excitement was short-lived as Hlatshwayo, this time, fired past his own goalkeeper a minute later to give the visitors some hope.

With the encounter seemingly headed for a draw, Wits hit back with an 88th minute goal from Gift Motupa which handed them a hard-fought victory to keep second spot on the log intact going into the Fifa break.

0-0

Both Chippa United and Polokwane City settled for a share of the spoils in a match which was played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Article continues below

Clinton Larsen was under immense pressure to steer the Chippa ship in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign, while Polokwane City needed a solid performance to at least get a point away from home.

The two teams had a dull first half, and the fans at the venue were certainly hoping for an improved performance from their respective teams.

However, it wasn't too be as the encounter ended in a 0-0 draw on the night.