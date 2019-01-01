Wednesday’s Joint PSL Review: Bidvest Wits keep title hopes alive, SuperSport United go down to AmaZulu

The match of the night was between Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, but there four other PSL matches across the country on Wednesday

The battle for maximum points continued on Wednesday night with three matches kicking off at 19:30 and the other at 18:00.

Relegation-threatened Baroka FC and Free State Stars were the first two teams to get the day's action underway at Goble Park Stadium in Bethlehem.

The hosts netted first through Mpho Makhabane and the 20th-minute strike helped Ea Lla Koto to head into the dressing rooms leading 1-0.

Upon their return from the dressing room, the visitors fought hard to restore parity when Lawrence Ntswane found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Nikola Kavazovic’s men would regain their lead in the 55th minute when Sibusiso Hlubi scored, but they failed to clear their lines allowing coach Wedson Nyirenda’s men to make it 2-2 in the 73rd minute through Collins Makgaka .

Following the draw, the Telkom Knockout Cup champions remain 14th on the log table with 25 points while the reigning Nedbank Cup champions sit 12th with 26 points and both have three matches still to play.

In the second match of the day, AmaZulu stunned SuperSport United with a 2-0 win at the King Zwelithini Stadium and their goals came through Bonginkosi Ntuli in the 54th minute while Somila Ntsundwana also registered his name on the scoresheet right at the death.

For Usuthu, the win takes them to 30 points and the Tshwane side remains fourth with 43 points and both clubs have played 27 matches respectively.

This means Matsatsantsa have no chance of winning the league title this season as they are now 10 points behind with just nine points to play for.

At the Bidvest Stadium, title contenders Bidvest Wits ensured they broke their winless run at home when they defeated Black Leopards 3-1 in the other match.

The Clever Boys took control of the game soon after netting through Simon Murray via a penalty in the 22nd minute. Deon Kavendji scored six minutes later before Elias Pelembe put the final nail in ' coffin in the 73rd minute.

Lidoda Duvha scored what eventually was a consolation goal courtesy of Mwape Musonda from the spot in the 38th minute. Mwape is now on 14 league goals.

Gavin Hunt’s side remains third with 47 points and Dylan Kerr’s men are placed in position 13 with 26 points but have played 26 games compared to Wits’ 27.

The final match of the night took place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium where Bloemfontein Celtic 's gutsy display was enough to register a 2-1 win over Polokwane City .

Article continues below

Kabelo Dlamini ’s 34th-minute strike and Given Mashikinya ’s 65th-minute goal helped seal a hard-fought victory for the embattled Phunya Sele Sele.

For the hosts, it was skipper and midfielder Jabulani Maluleke , who opened the scoring with a 24th-minute strike, but the team from Polokwane failed to hold on to their lead.

Rise and Shine are still on 42 points in position five while Celtic are five places below them on 32 points.