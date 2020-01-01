Cameroonian Football Federation condemns racial remarks aimed at Basaksehir’s Webo

The football ruling body in Cameroon has expressed its disenchantment following the racial slur aimed at the country’s football legend

Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) has expressed its view at the attitude of Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu towards assistant manager Achille Webo during Tuesday’s game against .

The former star was involved in a conversation with the fourth official, who allegedly abused him racially while trying to instruct the referee to send him off for protesting a call on the pitch.

Subsequently, both teams stormed off the field early in the first half as the game was plunged into chaos.

More teams

In a statement, Fecafoot condemned the Romanian’s act while thumbing up Webo and Demba Ba for their fierceness to ‘defend the dignity of man’.

“Our compatriot, the former Indomitable Lion, Achille Webo, assistant coach of the Turkish team Basaksehir, was a victim of racist remarks during the meeting of the Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and his club on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Paris, ,” the statement released by Fecafoot on Twitter read.

“Fecafoot expresses its indignation at the attitude of the fourth referee, which has no place in any football stadium in the world.

“Fecafoot supports and expresses admiration for Achille Webo and Senegalese striker Demba Ba, who had the pugnacity to defend the dignity of man and which remains a remarkable example of courage.

Article continues below

“As an Indomitable Lion, Webo showed his fighting spirit to make known his indignation and his revolt. It's to his credit that he also succeeded in drawing the attention of the football world to racism, a phenomenon that taints the spirit of sport.

“Fecafoot says no to racism and to any form of discrimination in and out of stadiums. Sport is beautiful when it gathers together values of equality, fair-play and brotherhood."



In a new development, Uefa has cancelled the red card that Webo received against the Parisians, and he will be present when the fixture is restarted on Wednesday evening

ℹ | #PSGIBFK



Our Assistant Coach, Pierre Webo's red card has been frozen and he will take his place at the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/blWEsQ6IUz — Istanbul Basaksehir ENG (@ibfk2014En) December 9, 2020

The scoreline was 0-0 when play was stopped, nevertheless, PSG are assured of qualification for the round of 16 regardless of the outcome after beat 3-2 at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.