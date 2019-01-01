Weah, Mendez and Richards headline U.S. Under-20 World Cup squad

The forward leads Tab Ramos' 21-player squad for the Under-20 World Cup, with Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent looking set for Gold Cup nods

Tim Weah will be leading the U.S. Under-20 national team at the Under-20 World Cup, but Josh Sargent won't be joining him there.

Weah headlines the 21-man roster chosen by Tab Ramos to represent the United States at the Under-20 World Cup in later this month, joining midfielder Alex Mendez and defender Chris Richards among the top names on the squad.

Fourteen members of the U.S. team that won the Concacaf Under-20 Championships in November made the squad, with Weah among the players who did not take part in that tournament.

Weah will miss the U.S. team's opening World Cup match, on May 24 against as he prepares to play in the Scottish Cup final on May 25 with . He will look to join the U.S. team after that match, and could be available for the U.S. team's group match against on May 27.

defender Sergino Dest, midfielder Richard Ledezma and FC forward Konrad De La Fuente are other top prospects to watch on a U.S. team that will look to reach the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals for a third straight tournament.

Among the top age-eligible players not included in the squad are Tyler Adams, who was always expected to play with the U.S. senior national team at the Gold Cup this summer, and Sargent, who starred in the 2017 Under-20 World Cup but now looks set to compete for a Gold Cup roster spot after seeing scarce playing time with in 2019.

midfielder Edwin Cerrillo was among the few surprise selections, having played his way into the team by becoming a regular starter for FC Dallas. He beat out 2019 first overall draft pick Frankie Amaya.

Other notable omissions include defender Julian Araujo and defender James Sands. Both players are nursing injuries. Jonathan Amon was also left off the squad, but could still be a factor for the Gold Cup.

The Americans open their Under-20 World Cup in Bielsko-Biala, Poland against Ukraine, before facing Nigeria and in group stage action.

Here is the 21-man squad chosen by head coach Tab Ramos, who will be coaching in his fourth straight Under-20 World Cup:

GOALKEEPERS:C.J. Dos Santos ( /POR; Foxchase, Pa.), David Ochoa ( ; Oxnard, Calif.), Brady Scott (Köln/GER; Petaluma, Calif.)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Sergino Dest (Ajax/NED; Almere-Stad, ), Chris Gloster ( 96/GER; Montclair, N.J.), Aboubacar Keita (Richmond Kickers; Columbus, Ohio), Mark McKenzie ( ; Bear, Del.), Matthew Real (Philadelphia Union; Drexel Hill, Pa.), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich/GER; Birmingham, Ala.)

MIDFIELDERS: Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Chris Durkin ( ; Glen Allen, Va.), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Phoenix, Ariz.), Alex Mendez (Freiburg/GER; Los Angeles, Calif.), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; Highland Village, Texas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola ( /CAN; Brampton, Ont.), Konrad De La Fuente (Barcelona/ESP; Miami, Fla.), Ulysses Llanez ( /GER; Lynwood, Calif.), Justin Rennicks (New Revolution; South , Mass.), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96/GER; San Diego, Calif.), Tim Weah (Celtic FC/SCO; Rosedale, N.Y.)