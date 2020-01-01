We would prefer playing everyday - SuperSport United's Williams unfazed by possible fixture congestion

The 28-year-old shot-stopper is looking forward to the league resumption with the competition having been suspended since mid-March 2020

New SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams says their experience from the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup will come in handy when the current season resumes.

teams are facing the possibility of a congested fixture list when the campaign restarts after the protracted halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams prefers playing a lot of games within a short period of time with Matsatsantsa left with six matches in the league.

“If we were to play every day, the guys would probably prefer that,” Williams told The Citizen.

“You sometimes hear a lot of coaches complaining but they know deep down that they would rather play each and every day because that is what we live for, we want to play those games."

Williams was a key member of the SuperSport side which went all the way to the Confederation Cup final where they lost to DR Congolese giants in 2017.

“The time we were playing in the Confederation Cup, we enjoyed playing on Wednesday and Saturday, Tuesday and on the weekend again, and the travelling will also help because we are used to travelling a lot and still perform on the pitch," he continued.

"That is why we want to be professionals because we live for this. It comes with a lot of sacrifices and discipline as well, you can’t be going out for no reason, you can’t walk around in the malls, you need to stay at home and rest.”

The Tshwane giants are placed third on the league standings - four points behind second-placed , who have three games in hand.

“Once the season resumes, I’m sure we are going to be playing Wednesday and Saturday and that is what we enjoy," he added.

"The less training you do, the better because we just want to play more games and challenge other teams and see how far we can go on the log.”

Williams was an ever-present for Matsatsantsa before the season was halted having started all of the team's 24 matches in the league.

The Bafana Bafana international was appointed new SuperSport captain following the departure of Dean Furman last month.