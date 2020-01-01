'We won't give up on PSL title' - Orlando Pirates midfielder Motshwari fires warning to Kaizer Chiefs

The box-to-box midfielder is keen to clinch his second league winners' medal having won his first with Bidvest Wits in 2017

central midfielder Ben Motshwari has warned their Soweto rivals that they won’t give up on the title.



This is despite the Buccaneers suffering a 1-0 defeat to Amakhosi in an enthralling league clash on Saturday afternoon.

Motshwari and his teammates were frustrated by international Daniel Akpeyi's goalkeeping heroics at the iconic FNB Stadium.



"It was a difficult game. We managed the match quite well. They got one chance in the first half and they capitalized on that one chance," Motshwari told the club's social media platforms.



"If it wasn't for their goalkeeper the scoreline would have been different. He kept them in the game hence they won 1-0."

The result saw Chiefs stretch their lead to seven points at the top of the league standings, but second-placed have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Pirates are sitting on third place - nine points behind Chiefs and the former have played an extra game.

However, Motshwari remains hopeful that Chiefs and Sundowns will drop points and give Pirates a chance go on to clinch the coveted trophy.



"I would like to thank the supporters. They are always with us through thick and thin. It means a lot to us. It was good for us to go to the pitch and give our best," the 28-year-old added.



"They should not give up. There is still a long way to go. We still going to fight for it. We lost against the log leaders, but this was not a title decider.

"For us, we will go back to training and fix our mistakes and come back stronger. We won't give up. We will fight. It is not the end of the road."

Pirates' next match is against Lamontville in a league clash in Durban on March 7.

