'We won't be intimidated by Basetsana' - Zambia U20 coach Charles Haluboono

The Shepolopolo tactician has stressed the importance of competing against their Cosafa rivals in the qualifying series

Zambia U20 women coach Charles Haluboono assured that his side will play gallantly in the face of heavyweights in Lusaka.​

Zambia will launch their campaign for a ticket to the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup with a preliminary round qualifier clash against Basetsana at home on Saturday.

The Shepolopolos played out a 0-0 draw with South Africa at the Nkoloma Stadium before bowing out after a 3-2 loss at Makhulong Stadium in their last meeting in the competition in 2015.

Having kept faith in most of the 2019 Cosafa U20 Women's Cup silver medal-winning team, the coach is upbeat they can avoid a repeat of history against Basetsana who made the final round seven times.

"There is always pressure before a match but we are ready," Haluboono told media ahead of Saturday's clash.

"We cannot look at past glory, all we have to do now is seriously look at the new game but we expect the best from them.

"I know they (South Africa) have good players and performed quite well at the Cosafa U20 Women's Cup, but we will not look at them as the best but equals in football."

The return leg between the Cosafa giants will be held on or before February 2, with the overall winner to face either Namibia or Botswana in the next round of the qualifying series.

ZAMBIA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Anna Mukumbuta, Edith Zimba (both YASA), Emmanuella Napanje (Nkwazi Queens)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Diana Banda, Constance Kamusa (both BUSA), Rhoda Nakanyika (YASA), Bertha Imponene (Progress), Thelma Phiri (Indeni Roses)

MIDFIELDERS: Salome Phiri (BUSA), Towela Nkhata, Regina Chanda (Nkwazi Queens), Evarine Suzeni Katongo (Luyando Foundation), Loveness Malunga (BUSA)

STRIKERS: Maylan Mulenga (GBWFC), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Fostina Ndelelwa (Livingstone Youth), Siomala Mapepa, Christine Mukaku (Nkwazi Queens), Edith Chimwasu (Police Doves), Lillian Kunda (Nchanga Queens)

