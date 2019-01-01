We will continue where left from and trophies will follow, says Orlando Pirates winger Kudakwashe Mahachi

The former Sundowns attacker hopes to establish himself as a key player under Micho following an unsuccessful debut season at Bucs

Orlando Pirates winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is confident that the Soweto giants will end their trophy drought next season.

The Zimbabwean attacker was part of the Bucs team which finished as runners-up in the Absa Premiership and Telkom Knockout Cup during the recently completed domestic campaign.

Mahachi feels that success is just around the corner for the Buccaneers, who are yet to win a major trophy since 2014, when they lifted the Nedbank Cup.

“We have a quality squad. We got quality coaches. At Pirates, we are one, we are a family. We need to continue where we left off last season," Mahachi is quoted as saying by IOL.

“We were unlucky not to win the league and the Telkom cup. We need to keep on pushing. We have to continue where we left from and trophies will follow."

Pirates were beaten to the most coveted trophy in the country, the title, by , who were the defending champions.

“Sundowns have a lot of quality players. It is nice to see other teams doing well but we need to challenge them," he continued.

"Next season, we have to try and win something. We have to push very hard next season."

Mahachi joined Pirates from PSL outfit Lamontville prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.

The left-winger could not establish himself as a key player under Bucs' Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, making only 11 PSL appearances and netted three goals in the process.

“I had a decent season at Pirates. It was my first season. I didn’t want to put myself under pressure. I was so unfortunate when I lost my mother but I had to accept that and keep on working hard," he added.

“ are a big team. I need to train and work harder."