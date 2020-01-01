‘We want to win NWSL Challenge Cup’ - Sky Blue's Cudjoe looks beyond Chicago Red Stars

Having knocked out Washington Spirit, the Ghaianian midfielder looks forward to helping her side reach the final

Jennifer Cudjoe says Sky Blue are aiming to go past Chicago Red Stars when both teams meet in the semi-final of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] Challenge Cup on Thursday.



Sky Blue went into this year's competition as underdogs on the back of failed attempts in the knockout stages since 2013 when they reached the semi-final before bowing out to Western New York Flash.

However, Freya Coombe's team made history as they claimed a 4-3 quarter-final victory on penalties against Washington Spirit after a goalless draw to reach the knockout stage for the first time last Saturday.

And the international, who has featured in all five matches so far, is excited by her side's fairytale run and lauded Coombe's crew for the team's unthinkable surge in the tournament.

More teams

"I feel extremely happy to be part of this group and do something amazing," Cudjoe told Goal.

"Making it to the semi-final was really a big accomplishment for our team and we looking forward to what is ahead.

"It means a lot to me to be part of this team and make history. We want to win the tournament and also emerge the best women's team in the country.

"I do really appreciate our fans for everything they are doing for us. I want them to know that we are doing everything to make sure we do our best on the field to win this tournament for them.

"It's amazing to see how the coach and the staff are working with each player. They are amazing and push us every day to make sure we enjoy the game.

"All the players have great relationships and it's what will lead us to the next stage. We work for the team and each other as well."



The 26-year-old joined the New Jersey-based side from WPSL team Chattanooga Lady Red this summer, teaming up with 's Estelle Johnson and Nigerian-born US international Ifeoma Onumonu.

Cudjoe, who represented Ghana at the U17 and U20 Women’s World Cups, opened up on why she joined Sky Blue and also how she is adapting to life in the American outfit.

Article continues below

"I choose to join them because I know the environment I want to be in," she continued.

"I also feel it's the best place for me to start my career. Being with some African sisters had helped me to adapt quickly and also everyone in the team is really open. So they made it easy for me."

The winner of this match between Sky Blue and Chicago Red Stars at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah will face off against Houston Dash in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on Sunday, July 26.