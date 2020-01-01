'We want to start from where we left off' - Baroka FC's Mphahlele eyes Nedbank Cup success

The Bakgaga boss explained that his charges are ready for the resumption of the suspended season

FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has set his sights on this season's Nedbank Cup.

The current season, which has been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng next month.

Baroka are set to play their remaining home matches at the Stadium in Johannesburg where they will also host Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Bakgaga's first game will be the cup clash against Celtic on August 8 and they also have six matches remaining in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mphahlele explained that his players are eager to get back into the field with 13th-placed Baroka level on points with 15th-placed FC, who are in the relegation zone.

“We have been waiting for this moment, the boys have been training for the past three weeks and they also want to play,” Mphahlele told Far Post.

Bakgaga stunned the whole country when they defeated a much-fancied side to clinch the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup which was the club's maiden major trophy.

The Limpopo-based side is now keen to lift the South African having already eliminated , Black and ABC Motsepe League (Northern Cape) side Hungry Lions from the competition.

“We want to bring this Cup [Nedbank Cup] to the Province and we are ready," he added.

"You would remember that when the league was suspended in March, we were in top form so we want to start from where we left off."

Baroka had four positive coronavirus cases upon their return to training three weeks ago as they prepared for the resumption of the suspended season.

However, the club has since announced that the four people have recovered.

Their remaining six league matches are against AmaZulu, Pirates, , , SuperSport United as well as .

The other Nedbank Cup semi-final match will feature reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and their Gauteng rivals Bidvest Wits.

Baroka will be without defender Kamogelo Mogaswa, attackers Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana and Tebogo Sodi when the campaign resumes.

The quartet was released by the club in May 2020.