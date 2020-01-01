We want to experience similar moments together - Mamelodi Sundowns' Kekana eyes more Caf glory

The veteran midfielder has revealed the secret to Sirino's success at Masandawana after the player extended his contract

captain Hlompho Kekana is dreaming of more continental glory under club coaches, Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi.

This comes after head coach Mosimane and his assistant Mngqithi extended their contracts at the Chloorkop-based giants.

The duo has led Sundowns to nine major trophies since Mosimane was joined by Mngqithi in the technical team midway through to the 2013/14 season.

Kekana is enjoying working under the two local tacticians with the current season having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

"It's a big plus for the club simply because we have been working [well] together for the last few years," Kekana told SuperSport.com.

"Their work speaks for itself. We understand the way they [Mosimane and Mngqithi] do things."

Mosimane had two assistants in Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena when he guided Sundowns to the 2016 Caf and 2017 Caf Super Cup triumphs.

Mokwena left the Brazilians for at the end of the 2016/17 season and Mosimane decided to stick with Mngqithi as his sole assistant.

Kekana is hoping to win another Champions League title in the future having captained Masandawana as they clinched the trophy four years ago.

"Obviously, we share [a common] goal whenever we compete on the continent. We have already won the Caf Champions League together," he said.

"We want to continue experiencing similar moments together for as long as we are here at Sundowns."

The 35-year-old player is among the Sundowns players, who have signed new long-term deals in recent months including Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena.

Kekana is pleased to see Sirino extend his stay at the Chloorkop-based giants having inspired the team to the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup triumph.

"It is another big plus for the team and it is good that he has adapted so well [to Sundowns' style of play]," he said about Sirino, who joined Sundowns in January 2018.

"The environment he is working under also makes him feel at home."

Sirino netted five goals in four appearances in the Telkom Knockout as Sundowns clinched the South African and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

The Uruguayan playmaker was linked with Egyptian football powerhouse in recent months, but Sundowns have moved swiftly to offer him a new deal which he signed.