We want to bring happiness to Kaizer Chiefs fans in these trying times - Castro

The Colombian marksman has stressed the importance of winning their first match when the season resumes

striker Leonardo Castro says they are keen to bring happiness to Amakhosi fans amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soweto giants recently resumed training ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign which was suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak last March.

“It’s good to be in our happy place again because the pitch is our home,” Castro told the club's official website.

More teams

“The first week was a bit hard for us, also, because we couldn’t train in groups. We needed to keep a distance from one another. Now, however, we are training together and that feels much better.

"We are training hard to become fit, regain our on-the-ball confidence, and to get into the right mindset for the restart of the league.”

Chiefs are placed at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

The are working with the South African Football Association (Safa) in order to resume the season in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng soon.

Castro, who has scored seven times in league games and once in a cup match this season, cannot wait for the games to resume.

“It will be very important to win our first match because that will keep us competitive. We need to have that winning mentality," he continued.

“We are working hard to be ready for the first game. We all know what you expect from us. We want to bring you happiness in these trying times.”

The 31-year-old, who signed a new Chiefs deal last May, also shared some advice on how the Amakhosi fans can protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19.

“Please be careful. Wear your mask, keep social distance, sanitize and please keep safe," he added.

Article continues below

Castro prefers to stay at home when he is not training and he revealed that he enjoys watching European clubs on TV.

“I watch a lot of soccer, including the Premier League, the Spanish and the Italian . Above all, I enjoy following games," he said.

“I am also teaching my three-year-old son, Valentin, about Lionel Messi. We sit on the couch and watch games together. He listens attentively. He enjoys watching soccer.”