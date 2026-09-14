"We've improved a lot": Huijsen opens the door to comparison and sends a veiled message to Alonso and Arbeloa

Dean Huijsen reckons Real Madrid have taken clear strides forward on last season, though the defender insists there's still work to do before they hit the level required. His words doubled as praise for the transformation under José Mourinho since the Portuguese took charge.

Speaking to the media at the Madrid circuit while watching a Formula race, as reported by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Huijsen said Real had become a far better side than last season while conceding they still had plenty of room to grow.

"I think we have improved a lot compared to last season, and we must continue, we must keep working," the Spanish defender said. "It is clear that we will never reach perfection because there is always room for improvement, but we just have to keep going."

He never aimed his words directly at Xabi Alonso or Álvaro Arbeloa. Even so, his comparison between this campaign and the last read as a veiled dig at the coaches who ran the club last season, especially with the mounting praise for what Mourinho has produced since his return.

By all accounts, the Portuguese has engineered a clear shift inside the dressing room. His high standards, the clarity of his ideas and his knack for managing the group have all helped the players rediscover their belief in the project and mount a serious challenge for silverware.

Huijsen ranks among the biggest winners from that change. He has become a key figure in Mourinho's plans, earning huge trust and an ever-growing role in the back line as the team's collective level continues to rise.