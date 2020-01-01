We try not to worry about the past - Frosler on Kaizer Chiefs' title march

Prior to the suspension of football, Amakhosi collected seven points out of a possible 15 in their last five games

defender Reeve Frosler says they are not reading much into their past Premier Soccer League ( ) games where they dropped points, but are focused on the future.

In their last five league matches, leaders Chiefs surrendered eight points, including a defeat by then basement side , in a run which saw second-placed close in on their lead to four points.

With Chiefs having played a game more than Sundowns, their bid for a first league title since 2015 is now under serious threat if football resumes.

“We try to not worry about what has happened in the past as there is a reason for that. We’ll just keep working on what we can do with the future and take it day by day when the league resumes,” said Frosler as per IOL.

Right-back Frosler has featured in 19 games across all competitions this season which is his second with Chiefs.

This has seen him relegating the more experienced Ramahlwe Mphahlele to the bench and heightened his chances of making it to the Olympic Games with the Under-23 national team.

“With the Olympics being postponed, that gives everyone a chance to put their hands up for selection [in the final squad],” Frosler said.

“For myself, I’ve just got to keep getting better as a player and work on parts of my game that I’ve been battling with and try to turn them into strong points. I have to get better and keep raising my hand for selection to the Olympics team.”

Frosler already boasts three senior national team caps, earning game time in an international friendly match against Angola as well as in two matches.