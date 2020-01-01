We stand a chance against Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs - Tinkler

The KwaZulu-Natal side will resume their PSL program on the backdrop of a two-match winless league run

coach Eric Tinkler is confident of earning points against and Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders in his side’s next matches.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has two Johannesburg assignments, first meeting Bidvest Wits on Wednesday before facing Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

But after eliminating Stellenbosch from the Nedbank Cup last Friday, Maritzburg go into their next league fixtures on the backdrop of a two-match winless league run.

“We know how important the next two league matches are going to be,” Tinkler told the press.

“Both of them are going to be tough, Wits and then three days later against Chiefs. We just have to be disciplined, professional in terms of our application and if we put up good performances we stand a good chance of going to collect points against these teams. That’s our objective to collect something from both games. I think the players know the importance of these matches.”

Wits will be without injured Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni, while Judas Moseamedi could return from injury.

Currently placed in sixth position, Tinkler feels his side’s next five games will define their campaign.

“Our next five games are going to be extremely important for us to see where we finish in the league,” Tinkler said.

“We have reiterated that to the players, how they need to make sure that they do precisely that when it comes to the matches that the focus is there that they continue working very hard, we have got to raise our game, take our game to the next level if we want to achieve things.”

The Nedbank Cup, as well as a third-place PSL finish, still provides Matrizburg with chances of participating in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.