We should have buried our chances against Korea Republic, says Amajita coach Thabo Senong

Amajita suffered their second successive defeat at the hands of Korea Republic on Tuesday, and Senong has blamed it on their failure to score goals

’s national Under-20 team (Amajita) head coach Thabo Senong says his side was just unlucky to have lost against Korea Republic in their second 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup Group F match, after having created so many goalscoring chances in the first half.

Amajita suffered a 1-0 defeat to their opponents, this result counting as their second defeat in their group fixtures.

Senong stated that he was not happy with the outcome of the match, adding that lapses of concentration played a key part in them conceding the only goal scored of the match.

“We played really well in the first half,” Senong said.

“The only let down was that we did not convert from all of the many chances we created. And this is what I told the boys during half time. I said that we need to concentrate, remain solid at the back while making full use of the chances we got up in the final third.

“Unfortunately Korea Republic got one scoring opportunity and made full use of it,” Senong added.

“It then later became difficult for us to infiltrate them after scoring that goal because they started playing with more numbers at the back,” continued the Amajita coach.

In their final Group F match, Amajita will take on at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 31. Kickoff for the match is at 20h30.

Article continues below

Senong stated that his side will do everything in their power to push for a positive result in that game.

“Our last game is against Portugal where we will have to plan really well in order to push for a positive result,” Senong said.

“It is not going to be easy. However, we will approach that game as professionally as possible and push for the desired result,” concluded the Amajita mentor.